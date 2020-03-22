Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $17.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,683. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Strategic Education by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,224,000 after acquiring an additional 589,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $53,804,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $18,866,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

