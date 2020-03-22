Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 24,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,543. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.
