Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 24,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,543. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.