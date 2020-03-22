Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Sunora Foods Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

