Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

