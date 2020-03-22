Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 526.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

