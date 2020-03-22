Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,787. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

