Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBX. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,310.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Synlogic by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.