Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $9.26 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Syscoin has a market cap of $9.26 million and $292,893.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00605182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 581,386,513 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Binance, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

