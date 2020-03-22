T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $127.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TROW. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.64.

TROW stock traded down $12.27 on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. 3,946,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,138. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

