TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.94.

TAL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. 4,845,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,509,000 after buying an additional 821,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

