Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) traded up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.87, 3,974,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,742,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from to in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,146,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

