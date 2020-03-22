Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 38000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$899,206.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Target Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.