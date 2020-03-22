TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

TCP traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. 2,951,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,929. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

