TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $84.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.97.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. 4,068,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,267. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after purchasing an additional 720,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after acquiring an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $402,274,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

