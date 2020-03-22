Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tech Data’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of TECD stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.00. 1,326,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tech Data by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

