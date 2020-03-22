Tenneco’s (TEN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE TEN traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 4,516,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.14. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 82,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $12,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $4,899,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.