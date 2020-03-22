Ternio (TERN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ternio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Ternio has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Ternio has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $86,285.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io

Ternio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

