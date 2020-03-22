Terra Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.83 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex and GDAC. Terra has a total market cap of $38.53 million and $2.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.02706765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

