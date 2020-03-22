Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $370.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $470.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $427.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,776. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

