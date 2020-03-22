Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $425.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $710.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.73.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,776. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $711.93 and its 200 day moving average is $435.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

