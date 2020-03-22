Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

TXRH stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,954. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

