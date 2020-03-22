Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TBPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 979,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $135,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $27,847,000. Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 259,722 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.