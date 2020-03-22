Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Sell”

Bank of America cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.08.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 26,475,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,888. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

