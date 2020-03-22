Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $3.85. Tilray shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 19,605,338 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Tilray to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $400.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $1,805,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tilray by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.