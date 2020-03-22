Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 21,125 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 212,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

