Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.25). Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

In other news, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,320,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $3,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 147,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,277,000.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

