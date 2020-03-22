Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.52 Million

Analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post sales of $339.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.30 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $214.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

TVTY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

