TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOWN. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,898. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 23,099.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.