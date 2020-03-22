Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Nomura from $96.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $75.91. 2,447,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,155. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

