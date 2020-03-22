TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. CIBC currently has $8.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,909. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $60,125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 397,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

