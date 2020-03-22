TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $591.77.
TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.51. 2,093,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $560.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.36. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
