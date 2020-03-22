TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $591.77.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.51. 2,093,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $560.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.36. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

