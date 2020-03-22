TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $591.77.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.51. 2,093,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.19 and a 200 day moving average of $558.36. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

