TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.36. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

