Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 560,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,316. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.