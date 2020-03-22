Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,529. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

