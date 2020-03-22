TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.78

Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 60956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 523,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $45,969,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

