Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,847,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,493,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.