Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,776. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

