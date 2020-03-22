Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.47.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,589. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.