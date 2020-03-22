Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 19.3% Higher

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price traded up 19.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $5.43, 81,586 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 960,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

