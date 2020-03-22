Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Trueblue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trueblue has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 959,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.93. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trueblue by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trueblue by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

