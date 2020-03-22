TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TSRI stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,917. TSR has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

