TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, TTC has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $688,956.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.04310659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00038191 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013167 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003834 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 867,578,484 coins and its circulating supply is 410,553,328 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.