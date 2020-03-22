TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

TTEC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. Analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

