Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 447,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,054. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,070,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,853,665.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $198,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

