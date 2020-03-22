Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,054. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,050,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,082,854.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,200. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

