Ubiq Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.04 million and $1,158.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.