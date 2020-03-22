UBS Group Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $29.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 5,912,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,090. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $169,705,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,117,000 after buying an additional 390,546 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 516,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

