Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.06. 3,077,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,555. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

