Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.06. 3,077,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,555. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

